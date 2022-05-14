WOKEists Are Losing All Manner of Loyal Dems – They’re That Crazy

Earlier today, we heard Netflix’s values are to not censor and if the WOKEs don’t like it they can work elsewhere. Now, we hear this clip from Joe Rogan and we really believe the WOKEs and their cancel culture are burning themselves out. We think they are.

Listen for the black man at the end:

Did Joe Rogan FINALLY say what we’re all thinking about January 6th and the FBI? pic.twitter.com/xSlVFYTM4k — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 13, 2022

When you lose Bill Maher, you’d better pay attention. It means you’re burning out. Three-year-olds deciding what sex they are:

Bill Maher discusses the traditional liberal left (where he sits) sliding towards cancel culture and “woke”: “I haven’t changed at all. My politics hasn’t changed. They’ve changed.”pic.twitter.com/CVvgO0KygS — James Melville (@JamesMelville) March 15, 2022

Bill Maher – kept in the dark by leftist media – his media – finally discovered we have the most [barbaric] abortion laws in the world. Our laws are shared by very few nations.

This week Bill Maher learned European countries have far more restrictive abortion laws than we do in America and that women report being pro-life more often than men. How many people have no clue about this or about fetal pain science? If they did, some might change. pic.twitter.com/8RjUXtrbVX — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 8, 2022

