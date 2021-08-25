Truth about the Afghan refugees coming to America

















Joe Biden and his handlers will allow tens of thousands of Afghan refugees into the country. We don’t know who they are and there is no way to adequately screen them — it’s not possible. He is ignoring the Americans and the people who helped us in Afghanistan — the small number of interpreters and fighters.

Instead, he is bringing in people from a failed narco-state without ID in some cases and forged documents in others. They are the people the Taliban allowed into the airport. That should tell people something.

The Taliban are al Qaeda are ISIS. They are the same people and there is no chance terrorists won’t slip through. Biden just gave the terrorists a safe, national homeland in Afghanistan, something they have craved.

He did it and he’s likely importing terrorists to the United States. They will vote for Democrats and demographically alter some states.

Biden has as many as 100,000 refugees he will bring into the US states. Arizona, Georgia, New Jersey, New York, and other states have already said they’d welcome them.

If they were our Americans, American Afghans, and the people who helped us, we’d enthusiastically support it. That is not the case.

The Taliban, like the vast majority of Muslims, assert that believers in Allah are superior to infidels, that men must have supreme authority over women, and leaders over people.

This hierarchical model governs a lot more of the world than anything we’ve come up with.

And even in America, there are voices that favor tearing up the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution and reverting to a hierarchical model. From the Marxists on the Left to the Neo-Reactionaries on the Right, there are those who would turn back the clock to feudalism with enlightened philosopher-kings imposing an “ideal society” on the inferior class of men.

Most of the country subscribes to this and they are coming here.

Watch this informative clip with Mark Krikorian, the nationally-renowned executive director of the Center for Immigration Studies.:

