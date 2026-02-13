Big Brother Bondi’s Tracking Congress

The DoJ under Pam Bondi has kept close watch over everything each member of Congress looks at in the Epstein files. Bondi also downloaded at least one congress member’s Internet search history. It appears to violate the separation of powers.

Bondi is a liability.

The Tracking of Epstein Files

Representative Nancy Mace, speaking with Rob Schmitt on Newsmax last night, expressed concerns that the DOJ is tracking everything members of Congress look at in the Epstein files.

Of course, her major concern was the lack of honesty and transparency in the release of the Epstein files. She said that the crimes committed over 20 years ago were never adjudicated and that the sex trafficking operation was global.

It’s very hard to understand what Attorney General Bondi is doing and why she’s doing it. Why is she tracking what people are looking at?

The DoJ has made an effort to release millions of files under a 30-day timeline, and she should get credit for that. However, when she does things like track every congressperson, one has to suspect there’s something else going on here. There is such a thing as the separation of powers.

Speaking of Separation of Powers

That brings us to Rep. Pramila Jayapal. She apparently learned from an observant member of the media that Pam Bondi had tracked her online searches. At first, Speaker Johnson didn’t believe it and stood up for the administration at the DoJ. However, it soon became clear that Jayapal was correct. Bondi tracked her search history.

We don’t want Big Brother in the Department of Justice, and we were promised transparency.

Johnson said, “I think members should obviously have the right to peruse those at their own speed and with their own discretion, and I don’t think it’s appropriate for anybody to be tracking them. I will echo that to anybody involved in the DOJ.”

Bondi has lied on several occasions about the Epstein files, from the fake binders to claiming there were thousands of videos of abused children, and there aren’t any. She’s more performer than performing. If she put as much energy into putting people like Keith Ellison into jail, where he belongs, instead of tracking Congresspeople’s search history, we’d be in far better shape.

Bondi has a questionable history, especially in the Trayvon Martin case, but President Trump can’t get people approved easily. The Senate only wants establishment people, and she fits the bill. However, it seems long past time to show her the exit.

Perhaps, AG Bondi does have serious cases about to hit, but time is running out, and she has lost all the cases involving potential criminal behavior by Democrats.

Reuters reported that Bondi had Java pause its search history. It does appear to be a violation of the separation of powers.