Sen Hawley Wants Keith Ellison Indicted for Bribery

After an explosive Senate hearing with Keith Ellison, Senator Hawley spoke with Sean Hannity on Hannity’s Fox News evening show to discuss Minnesota’s Attorney General and his arrogant, combative behavior when questioned.

This is the key point that Hawley made:

“… you know what the truth is, a hard thing, especially when you’re a crook like this guy. How much money? $250 million was stolen by this Somali outfit, Feeding Our Futures? He made 10,000 bucks in campaign contributions. His family got more money and campaign contributions.

“Sean, whistleblowers came to him. He didn’t do a thing. He didn’t do anything until the fraudsters came to him in his office, asked him to get the investigators off of their backs, and promised him money.

“And then he swung into action and put his hand out. That’s what we call bribery.

“Sean, he ought to be indicted. He ought to go to jail. He ought to be ashamed. Will the DoJ do it?”

The Minnesota Attorney General refused to prosecute Somali fraudsters who stole $250 million, and then received campaign contributions from them 10 days later That’s called BRIBERY He needs to be indicted pic.twitter.com/l9ApXLHN58 — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) February 13, 2026

Attorney General Keith Ellison ran for office while posting pictures of himself with the Antifa handbook, among other Antifa paraphernalia, including a t-shirt. That was when Antifa was burning down Minneapolis. Despite that, he became the attorney general, Minnesota’s top law enforcement officer. He appears to be very corrupt, and if the DOJ can’t even indict him now, then there has to be a big shake-up at the top.

