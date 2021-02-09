Big Business & Biden autocracy meet to plan ruining the economy together









President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris spoke with labor leaders and top CEOs on Monday to discuss economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, a transition aide told Reuters.

Forget limited government!

It’s the unholy alliance that will benefit them and damage the economy. The American worker will be left with the crumbs.

The group included the CEOs of General Motors, Microsoft, Target, and Gap, as well as the president of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations.

Biden told attendees that “unions are going to have increased power” once he comes to office in January.

He called himself a “union guy” — but said “that’s not anti-business.”

This is the perfect union of corrupt crony government with corrupt big corporations, uniting as crony capitalists or crony socialists. They even met recently to discuss how to handle the situation if DJT doesn’t conceded.

The corrupt big corporations not only have a seat at the government, they will run things together. Expect a lot more wasteful spending and destruction of the middle class wage earner.

