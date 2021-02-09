Castor open was so bad, Newsmax cut away so Dersh could trash it









“I have no idea what he’s doing. Maybe he’ll bring it home, but right now, it does not appear to me to be effective advocacy.” ~ Alan Dershowitz on the weak opening of Bruce Castor

Former President Donald Trump’s legal team chose a “folksy” opening instead of starting with an argument, according to legal expert Alan Dershowitz on Newsmax TV.

Dershowitz couldn’t figure out what he was doing.

Shortly after Bruce Castor began Trump’s defense Tuesday afternoon, Dershowitz questioned Castor’s style on “American Agenda.”

“There is no argument; I have no idea what he’s doing,” Dershowitz told co-hosts Heather Childers and Bob Sellers. “I have no idea why he’s saying what he’s saying.

“He’s introducing himself: ‘I’m a nice guy; I like my senators; I know my senators; senators are great people.’ C’mon, the American people are entitled to an argument, a constitutional argument.”

In calling Castor’s approach “folksy,” Dershowitz said sometimes that works – but time will tell if this was such an occasion.

“[Castor] did say, I think very appropriately, that everybody wants to take revenge when they see a horrible [riot] that took place at the Capitol,” Dershowitz said. “But then he went off. I just don’t understand it. Maybe he’ll bring it home, but right now it does not appear to me to be effective advocacy.”

We know the answer right now. Folksy with these vipers is ridiculous. The Democrats were well-prepared and did a better job, showing professionally edited videos of the violence and the attacks on the police.

What is this man doing? Maybe he wanted to contrast in a positive way? Get him off the podium.

Watch:

How bad is Bruce Castor’s presentation in defense of Trump so far? Newsmax cuts into it so Alan Dershowitz can trash it. “There is no argument. I have no idea what he’s doing. I have no idea why he’s saying what he’s saying!” pic.twitter.com/3tVD9V3UcZ — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 9, 2021

