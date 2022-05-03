Big Durham Victory Ahead: He’ll Get the Fusion GPS Documents

The legal battle over whether or not Fusion GPS provided services other than “opposition research” in the Durham investigation is likely to end in a victory for the prosecution. That’s according to attorney TechnoFog who provides accurate filings and analyses on Twitter and substack.

On Monday, TechnoFog revealed that Fusion GPS is likely to lose its motion to block Durham from obtaining documents. Their excuse for not turning over the documents is attorney-client privilege. They claimed it was for legal purposes other than opposition research. That flies in the face of the evidence presented by John Durham, the special counsel.

Hillary also broke election laws. She broke a lot more laws than that.

The FEC matched Fusion GPS payments to its “sub vendors” – including Nellie Ohr. Finding: there is no evidence “provided services other than this opposition research.” Big loss incoming for Hillary/DNC. Curious how bad these “privileged” e-mails and documents are… pic.twitter.com/F84YDJfQ9a — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 2, 2022

TechnoFog listed the documents he subpoenaed and will now get in all likelihood:

Documents involving Fusion GPS’s provision of opposition research and media-related strategies to Hillary for America, the DNC, and Perkins Coie. This includes the Fusion GPS/Perkins Coie contract and 38 e-mails and attachments between and among Fusion GPS, Rodney Joffe, and Perkins Coie. Communications between Fusion GPS and Rodney Joffe relating to the Alfa Bank allegations, and “other emails that precede, and appear to relate to, those communications.” This include emails between Joffe and Laura Seago, whom Durham has subpoenaed as a trial witness.

“The Clinton Campaign (including Robby Mook and John Podesta), Fusion GPS, Perkins Coie, Rodney Joffe, and the DNC are fighting to keep these e-mails and records secret, reasoning Fusion’s ‘role was to provide consulting services in support of the legal advice attorneys at Perkins Coie were providing to’ the Clinton Campaign,” TechnoFog said.

“That argument – that Fusion GPS was helping with ‘legal advice’ – is hopefully the last conspiracy theory they’ll provide to the public, after Fusion GPS has already poisoned the American public, through the FBI, DOJ, and the press, with baseless allegations of secret back-channels between Trump Organization and Russian marketing servers, piss tapes, and broader allegations of Trump/Russia collusion,” Twitter attorney Techno said.

Related