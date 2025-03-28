Big Judicial Win for President Trump, Two Losses

Big Judicial Win

The federal court of appeals in DC has cleared the way for Trump to fire members of the National Labor Relations Board and the Merit Systems Protection Board, consolidating Trump’s grip on once “independent” [rogue] parts of the executive branch.

A federal appeals court allowed President Donald Trump to fire members of executive branch boards that oversee federal employee grievances and labor disputes across the nation.

The ruling Friday is a victory for Trump’s effort to control regulatory agencies that Congress intended to operate with some degree of independence from the president. They have become rogue agencies without oversight.

Federal laws limit the president’s ability to remove the board members who oversee those agencies. The Trump administration argued those limits are unconstitutional.

Congress was overstepping into the Executive Branch.

Judicial Losses

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

Democrat Judge Berman Jackson felt the need to protect Elizabeth Warren’s corrupt Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

A federal judge on Friday temporarily blocked the Trump administration from dismantling the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson granted requests by lawyers representing a workers’ union and other consumer advocates, who had sued the Trump administration to reverse the agency’s sudden shutdown last month, which had seen mass dismissals, contract terminations, office closures, and an agency-wide work stoppage.

“The Court cannot look away or the CFPB will be dissolved and dismantled completely,” Berman Jackson wrote.

Democrat Judge Boasberg still wants his Tren de Aragua in the USA

U.S. federal judge on Friday extended his temporary halt to President Donald Trump’s use of a 200-year-old wartime law to expel alleged Venezuelan gang members, dealing a setback to the Republican president’s push to speed up the deportation.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg’s temporary restraining order will put Trump’s use of the 1798 Alien Enemies Act on hold until April 12 while litigation plays out. Boasberg issued a two-week freeze on the use of the law during an emergency March 15 hearing after Trump invoked the act.

The American Civil Liberties Union challenged Trump’s use of the act to rapidly deport alleged members of the Tren de Aragua gang to El Salvador. The ACLU argues the law denies the migrants the due process to contest allegations of gang membership.

