Another George Floyd Mural Demolished

In Salt Lake City, the mural dedicated to George Floyd is currently being demolished. This follows similar removals or discussions about the dismantling of related landmarks such as the partial removal of Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington D.C.

George Floyd was a career criminal who was addicted and on drugs the day he died. The police were called after he tried to pass counterfeit money.

Four officers’ lives were ruined, and one is still incarcerated, over this troubled man who was made into a saint. Statues and murals popped up everywhere. It was a tribute to a nation gone mad.

He was a communist hero.

Meanwhile, people wanted to imprison Daniel Penny for trying to save people on a train.

BREAKING: The world is HEALING! A George Floyd mural is being taken down!! There shouldn’t be a SINGLE landmark dedicated to the guy who overdosed.

pic.twitter.com/uo6wlzbHll — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 28, 2025

