Big Turnout of Ds Voting for a Dead Democrat in Pennsylvania

In addition to voting for a mentally deficient John Fetterman, Pennsylvanians voted for a dead Democrat in this election. He died from Lymphoma a month before. Democrat Anthony “Tony” DeLuca was the state’s longest-serving state representative and received 85% of the vote.

Democrats are steadfast Ds if nothing else. It goes with their totalitarian mindset.

Mr. DeLuca died on October 9th from the disease he defeated twice. It did trigger a special election to be held in the future. They couldn’t get another candidate in time.

Pennsylvania Democrats put out the following message on Twitter:

While we’re incredibly saddened by the loss of Representative Tony DeLuca, we are proud to see the voters to continue to show their confidence in him and his commitment to Democratic values by re-electing him posthumously. A special election will follow soon.

The Democrats are “proud” that voters still “show their confidence in him.” Yes, they are even confident in him while dead. We are sorry Mr. DeLuca didn’t make it. But, he did get a big sendoff winning the election a month after he passed.

HIS COMPETITION WAS A GREEN PARTY CANDIDATE

Pennsylvania’s 32nd Legislative District comprises Penn Hills, Verona, the majority of Plum, and, now, Oakmont for 39 years.

DeLuca was running posthumously against Green candidate Queonia Livingston. To be fair, he was probably the better candidate, even though he’s deceased.

A resident of Penn Hills for over 60 years, DeLuca got his start in politics serving on the Penn Hills Government Study Commission that helped draft the municipality’s Home Rule Charter, then five years as a Penn Hills councilman, followed by two years as Penn Hills deputy mayor before running for his state House seat.

DeLuca served as the Democratic chairman of the House Insurance Committee for 20 years.

