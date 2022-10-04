Fetterman Prefers You Not Own a Rifle, Have Free Speech, or a Filibuster

Pennsylvania Senate Democrat candidate John Fetterman stated twice in 2022 that he supports banning the “ownership” of so-called assault rifles. Breitbart reported this first.

Fetterman also wants to end the filibuster. It gets in the way of his statist objectives. Additionally, he knows what protected speech is, and pointed to Donald Trump’s stump speech on Jan. 6 as an example of what isn’t protected speech (see the clip below).

“I’ve always supported a ban to the assault rifle ownership,” Fetterman stated on April 11th. “We should not have weapons of war in the hands of civilians.”

“I have seen with my own eyes at the scenes in my community what a military-grade round does to the human body. And we have no need for civilians to own those kind of weapons,” Fetterman doubled down.

At the same event, Fetterman said he wants to eliminate the filibuster to ban open-carry laws. “The truth is if a state that you’re in has open carry laws, there’s nothing that you, as senator, can do directly. That’s the truth,” he insisted. “Some of these states have open carry laws, and it’s perfectly legal, and a United States senator can’t directly intervene and change that.” “But what we can do is eliminate the filibuster and pass comprehensive gun reform legislation federally that supersedes and eliminates the option to have open carry,” Fetterman said.

Fetterman’s also not big on free speech. He wants to decide what is protected speech or not.

The question by the pastor in this clip refers to the “armed insurrection on Jan. 6.” There was no armed insurrection. The media lies have worked. People think Jan. 6 rally goers were waving guns around.

