

















This is big. Wisconsin’s General assembly voted to investigate the 2020 general election. On Tuesday the Republican-led Wisconsin General Assembly voted to pass a resolution to investigate the 2020 presidential election that Joe Biden won, The Associated Press reported.

The resolution, opposed by Democrats, is needed to give the committee authorization if it decides to issue subpoenas to compel testimony and gather documents, said Rep. Joe Sanfelippo. He is vice-chairman of the Assembly elections and campaign committee that would conduct the probe.

Biden defeated Donald Trump by fewer than 21,000 votes in Wisconsin. The election outcome was affirmed by a partial recount and several lawsuits brought by Trump and his allies alleging wrongdoing were rejected by state and federal courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court.

The resolution authorizing the investigation passed on a 58-35 party-line votes.

Republicans said they wanted to gather more evidence to see if laws were broken.

Democrats see it as politicking.

The resolution gives lawmakers subpoena power.

There is already an ongoing audit of the election being done by the non-partisan Legislative Audit Bureau.

Good! Let’s get the final answers. In any case, Biden is not a legitimate president. He’s barely aware of what he’s saying, but he can read off a teleprompter.

