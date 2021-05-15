Don Lemon’s not leaving CNN, it’s fake news



















Jon Nicosia of Mediaite said that before June 1 a big CNN anchor will be out the door, but it’s not Don Lemon. Please let it be Brian Stelter.

Don Lemon announced he’s leaving his awful show, but he’s not leaving CNN [Unfortunately]. You have to tune in on Monday to find out what is going on, or we’ll tell you now. They are reportedly re-branding CNN Tonight with Don Lemon as Don Lemon Tonight. That’s not certain. We’ll tell you for sure on Monday.

His hate-mongering will live on in another show or a re-formatted show.

Hey everyone. Not what you think. I’m not leaving CNN. Tune in for the handoff on Monday at 10pE and I’ll explain. pic.twitter.com/oOwDferY2i — Don Lemon (@donlemon) May 15, 2021

Don Lemon just announced that tonight will be his last show on CNN: pic.twitter.com/1o4c5xO8kO — Jordan Lancaster (@jordylancaster) May 15, 2021

Related

















