Bill Barr Confirms Who He’s Voting for in November

According to CNN, former Attorney General Bill Barr will vote for the Republican ticket, including Donald Trump. Barr did his best to destroy the former president and gave some vile testimony to the J6 witch hunt committee. He provided testimony that hurt fellow Republicans during illicit committee meetings, which destroyed Barr’s credibility, however much of it he had.

The J6 panel was run like a Star Chamber – no due process, no lawyers, no cross-examination, and so much more, including hiding evidence. For example, Nancy Pelosi’s correspondence on J6 was hidden. She was responsible for the safety of the Capitol. It’s only now we hear from National Guardsmen who were held back for hours. Why wasn’t the Secretary of the Army Miller grilled?

Bill Hemmer asked Barr how he’d vote.

“I heard you call this hush money case ‘outrageous.’ And I also know you’ve been asked many times — you’ve had your disagreements with the former president,” Bill Hemmer on Fox’s “America’s Newsroom” asked Barr. “He’s the presumptive nominee — we assume he will be the nominee. Will you support him in 2024?”

“I’ve said all along, given two bad choices, I think it’s my duty to pick the person I think would do the least harm to the country,” Barr replied.

“And in my mind, I will vote the Republican ticket. I will support the Republican ticket.”

“I think the real danger to the country — the real danger to democracy, as I say — is the progressive agenda,” he continued. “Trump may be playing Russian roulette, but a continuation of the Biden administration is national suicide in my opinion.”

He has been saying that all along as he trashed Donald Trump.

“My view is that if you feel that one of two people is going to be president — in other words, there’s no third option — one of two people are going to be president, then, at that point, you have to do your soul-searching as to which one you think would do least harm to the country. And that’s the analysis that I would do,” he told CNN in August.

Donald Trump made mistakes, and some people find him obnoxious. However, the economy was good under him, we had law and order, we weren’t adding wars, and our borders were secure despite leftists doing everything in their power to open them up.

His vote doesn’t mean much any way when you consider illegal votes that he refused to investigate while claiming he did investigate.

