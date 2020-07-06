Bill Barr on the “organized effort to push a president out of office…”

Maria Bartiromo, the anchor of Sunday Morning Futures, held off on releasing a very pertinent soundbite from her recent interview with Attorney General Bill Barr. He basically admits in the segment that we witnessed a coup, and then suggests one aspect of the case that could be decisive.

Bill Barr told Ms. Bartiromo, “This is the closest we have ever come to an organized effort to push a president out of office…”

He also dropped hints about where the Durham probe is headed.

The Conservative Treehouse notes that at 3:30 on the mark, Bill Barr ‘s position is revealed to pivot on decisions made by the DOJ in the Fall of 2017 and the Summer of 2018. The DOJ decided not to prosecute the SSCI Security Director James Wolfe for leaking to the media. The DOJ made the decision not to prosecute Wolfe for leaking classified information. They gave him a plea deal and Wolfe only plead guilty to one single count of lying to the FBI.

If the case had gone forward, the American public would have seen evidence of the effort to remove President Trump.

Beyond that, Barr said he found the level of unmasking “unusual” and he thought the Logan Act against NSA Flynn in his position was absurd. This was part of his job.

Barr explained that the media misled the public for a long period of time and they are not held accountable. He said the media was driving this campaign and working closely with other individuals who were driving it as well.

It seems there really will be some level of accountability. He can’t very well make these statements and then do nothing.

Watch: