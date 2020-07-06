MSM calls Trump’s brilliant 7/3 speech ‘dark, divisive, depraved’

President Trump’s speech on July 3rd at Mount Rushmore was outstanding in that it hit pointedly at what this election is really about. The media, who were targets of the speech, were quick to demonize it and lie about it. The media didn’t air it in total, except for Fox News. Some outlets aired parts of it, others aired none of it. They like to keep the American public in the dark.
They called the speech divisive and dark.
Breaking News: President Trump delivered a dark and divisive speech at Mount Rushmore, leaning into the culture wars and barely mentioning the pandemic.https://t.co/03WOgau4Zx
— The New York Times (@nytimes) July 4, 2020
Bezos’s paper said he plumbed the “new depths of depravity.”
From the Editorial Board:
Trump plumbed new depths of depravity this Fourth of July https://t.co/3XO40GyCkK
— Washington Post Opinions (@PostOpinions) July 6, 2020
Biden and CNN responded dishonestly as well.
The Biden campaign said the United States is “suffering” as a result of having a “divisive” president who doesn’t “give a damn about anything but his own gain,” responding to President Donald Trump’s Mount Rushmore speech https://t.co/xfcNXfq0vY
— CNN (@CNN) July 4, 2020
This evening on his podcast at billoreilly.com, Bill O’Reilly analyzed the key moments of the speech, moments that could bring him to victory in November.
Watch:
This editorial is simply insane. Yes, he criticized the violent rioters and radicals rampaging in the streets. But his speech was mostly a full-throated defense of America’s history and heroes, and cited not a confederate among them. https://t.co/4nPtDY03HB
— Brit Hume (@brithume) July 6, 2020
Excellent column on the Rushmore speech by @QuinHillyer, who is no fan of Donald Trump. https://t.co/O2fGjWc7NM
— Brit Hume (@brithume) July 6, 2020
blah blah blah
Every speech President Trump has given, from his inauguration to his July 3rd speech, they have labeld dark, divisive….
FOR THE LEFT IM SURE it was dark as all hell because that speech was not JUST incredibly inspiring but, it hit EACH AND EVERY disgusting, disgraceful SIN the LEFT has been, and is, inflicting upon America.
I call the, Tump Truth Bombs and that speech was chock FULL of them… it really did reach into the hearts and minds of MLLIONS of us who have been terribly worried … is the president aware of this… does he know that. The president’s July 3 speech put every one of those questions to rest. And we KNOW, this president is NEVER going to let a single one of those issues fall by the wayside but will address to the maximum extent possible, each and every one of those grave concerns.
Depraved, ignorant, calumnious, inane and malevolent are a but few words ( there are many more…stupid…) that can barely describe the despicable and deplorable Main sewer Stream fake Media idiotic outlets like wapo, nyt , cnn etc.,