Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Is Funding CCP Coronavirus Research

















The National Pulse reported the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation sent over $54 million “to fund “global health” projects in China, including to institutions controlled by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and Wuhan Institute of Virology collaborators.”

“Since December 2019, the Foundation has sent a total of 93 grants adding up to $54,573,428 to China-based projects,” the National Pulse report noted.

Bill Gates just loves his communists.

The grant recipients included a number of communist state-run institutions including “Beijing Normal University, Peking University, Tsinghua University, and official regime bodies including the Ministry of Agriculture, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Ministry of Science and Technology.”

“Wuhan University received a $127,650 grant from the Foundation in January 2021, despite the school routinely collaborating with the Wuhan Institute of Virology on research, including studies focusing on bat coronaviruses funded by Anthony Fauci,” the report added.

Chinese President Xi Jinping wrote a letter telling the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation how grateful he is for the “generosity” and support tackling a deadly virus epidemic, state media reported Saturday.

Earlier this month the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation committed up to USD 100 million for the global response to the outbreak.

“I deeply appreciate the act of generosity of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and your letter of solidarity to the Chinese people at such an important moment,” Xi wrote in the letter, according to the official news agency Xinhua.

China is at a “critical moment” in the fight against the outbreak, he said.

“We have rallied the whole nation and adopted a string of unprecedented measures to contain and mitigate the epidemic and treat the sick,” Xi wrote.

“These extraordinary measures are delivering substantial results,” he said.

Isn’t that nice? Obviously, if Bill & Melinda fund communists, that’s likely what they are. I feel so much better now knowing that Bill Gates is funding the CCP’s coronavirus research.

