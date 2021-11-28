Goodwill Will Force Critical Race Theory & 1619 on Its Employees

















Here’s another charity I can’t give to – Goodwill. They are onboard with Critical Race Theory and hired a Director of Anti-Racism, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion.

The CRT program will include 1619. In other words, this will be a wholly Marxist, racist, anti-American, divisive workplace.

Goodwill International’s director will “lead the development and promotion of DEI plans and implement workplace and initiatives and best practices” and “support the 156 local Goodwill nonprofit organizations in the U.S. and Canada by developing and curating DEI resources and strategies.”

The Salvation Army isn’t alone in embracing this racist garbage.

The Federalist reports:

Goodwill Industries is purportedly pressuring its stores to adopt critical race theory-style training as part of the organization’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiative.

According to former Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania (SWPA) Retail Operations Manager Timothy O’Malley, his region first began discussions on how the company was going to be “different” following the 2020 presidential election.

“They stated that it was gonna be different and we were gonna make it about our community and our places,” he said. “That just turned out not to be true.”

O’Malley, who was employed with Goodwill for more than ten years, says that Goodwill of SWPA began holding “implicit bias training” for store managers in early 2021, which included a required “three to four-hour” session led by a “racial equity trainer” in February.

“They started pushing us to recruit employees to be part of it,” he said. Implicit bias training is a common component of critical race theory and has been proven to be scientifically inaccurate to the point that some of the researchers who developed implicit bias tests have now repudiated them as wildly inaccurate and unreliable.

That’s just great.

