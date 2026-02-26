Bill O’Reilly Analysis: Big SOTU Victory for President Trump

As Bill O’Reilly said, the State of the Union speech was not boring despite going on for two hours.

For an hour and twenty minutes, Trump concentrated on domestic policy. For the next fifteen minutes, he talked a little about foreign policy and other matters. The rest of the speech was crucial. It showed what Democrats have done.

The theme at the end was that you may not like all the Republican policies, but Democrats are much worse. He wrapped himself in emotional patriotism, beginning with the introduction of the ICE hockey team.

Alternative media said Democrats did not react to the hockey team. They didn’t stand or applaud.

As O’Reilly said, no one in the media reported on it.

The key moment was when Trump said, “The first duty of the American government was to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens.” Democrats didn’t stand as Trump knew. He then scolded them. It is in the Constitution.

As O’Reilly said, the radicals screaming at the president is hurting the party. They also don’t have a leader.

He said the theme from now until November will be: Democrats are worse.

Listen to the rest of the analysis: