“Invader” Semi Driver Barreling Down Route 61 the Wrong Way

This is being shared all over the Internet. A foreigner reported as an “invader” was barreling down Route 61 north of Troy, Missouri, driving the wrong way in a very large truck. A miracle kept him from killing people.

He is allegedly a foreigner who can’t read road signs.

What kind of tests are they giving or not giving these people? Someone needs to go to prison for this if we really want to stop it.

Redline Headlines reports:

The incident on Highway 61 north of Troy, Missouri, involved a semi-truck driver who was caught on video driving the wrong way for several miles. The driver, who held a Minnesota commercial driver’s license, was unable to read basic road signs and was placed out of service by Missouri law enforcement. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is investigating the trucking carrier, Cargo Transportation LLC, for the driver’s actions. The incident highlights the importance of proper driver screening and the need for thorough safety checks in cross-state commerce.

Officers eventually caught him.

Go like, repost and quote tweet this video. We need to get as many eyes on it as possible! https://t.co/LJaWFWUtCn — Isaiah Ascher (@IsaiahAscher) February 25, 2026

