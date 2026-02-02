Billie Eilish Wins the AWFUL Award After Her “F* ICE” Scream

Many in the Grammy audience loudly applauded, but not all; some appeared somber when Billie Eilish screamed out, “F*k ICE,” after a brief, insignificant ‘thank you’. I actually thought she was the girl from Netflix’s Adam’s Family takeoff, “Wednesday,” with the weird eyes-thing she has going.

Wearing an anti-ICE “ICE Out” pin as she stood next to her musician brother and songwriting partner Finneas, Eilish said, “It’s really hard to know what to say and what to do right now. We need to keep speaking up and keep protesting. Our voices really do matter, and the people matter.”

“And fuck ICE. That’s all I’m going to say. Sorry. Thank you so much.”

She is an AWFUL award winner!

Billie Eilish says “f*ck ice” during her #Grammys acceptance speech: “Nobody is illegal on stolen land. We need to keep fighting and speaking up. Our voices do matter.” pic.twitter.com/Sz1um3afYJ — Variety (@Variety) February 2, 2026

The Reason She Did It Is Because She Is an AWFUL

She bought a mansion on stolen land, and the reason for her abject hypocrisy and stupidity is that she is an AWFUL, affluent, white, female, urbanized leftist. Eilish wants to live in her newly purchased mansion while the rest of us become slaves to the communist collective. Communism destroys the middle class and all hope for most of the nation’s people.

AWFULs think they are superior to anyone who disagrees with them.

We didn’t steal any land. Indians immigrated from various lands such as Colombia and Mexico. They did it before the Europeans and took land from each other. If you want to talk about stolen land, America was a wasteland with nomadic tribes. There weren’t many people here, and there was no country here or title to land. That doesn’t mean I agree with the way the Indians were treated. However, we are not on stolen land.

Communists dreamed up the stolen land ideology. If Eilish and her family want to believe it, they should give up their property to a tribe.

This little fruitcake, Eilish, grew up in Highland Park, Los Angeles, an artsy community with a high level of affluence. Her father is actor Patrick O’Connell, and her mother is Maggie Baird, a far-left activist, actress, songwriter, and more. Some reports claim O’Connell, who is of Irish descent, is Native American. I’d have to see his DNA before I would believe that. My family has Indian DNA, but I don’t think I’m an Indian.

As an AWFUL, she feels very oppressed in her big mansion. Poor thing!