Trump Might Sue “Talentless Dope” Trevor Noah! Lawyer Up, Noah!

The Grammy Awards were aired last night with the “total loser” host, Trevor Noah. The audience laughed at the “talentless dope” and his slurs, despite his failure at disguising his smears as jokes.

“The Grammy Awards are the WORST, virtually unwatchable!” President Trump wrote. “CBS is lucky not to have this garbage litter their airwaves any longer.”

The Grammys are unwatchable. Trevor is unwatchable. Trevor made the mistake of smearing with a falsehood:

“The host, Trevor Noah, whoever he may be, is almost as bad as Jimmy Kimmel at the Low Ratings Academy Awards,” Trump said.

“I can’t speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight’s false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media,” he continued, referencing the host’s joke. “Noah, a total loser, better get his facts straight, and get them straight fast.”

“It looks like I’ll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty$. Ask Little George Slopadopolus and others how that all worked out. Also, ask CBS!” added Trump. “Get ready, Noah, I’m going to have some fun with you!”

President Trump won a lawsuit against ABC News and Clinton apparatchik “Slopadopolus.” The network had to settle a defamation lawsuit with Trump for $15 million and an apology. Trump also won against CBS for their morphed Kamala Harris video. Now he’s suing the BBC for outright lying.

Noah linked Trump to Clinton and Epstein WITHOUT ANY EVIDENCE.

Following the announcement that Billie Eilish had won for Song of the Year, Noah joked, “That’s a Grammy that every artist wants—almost as much as Trump wants Greenland.”

“Which makes sense because, since Epstein’s gone, he needs a new island to hang out with Bill Clinton,” he added. “I told you, it’s my last year! What are you going to do about it?”

It’s not even funny, which makes it a slur and defamation, not to be confused with a joke.