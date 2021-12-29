Bio-Males in Women’s Swimming: “The statement for women then is you do not matter”

USA Swimming Official for more than thirty years, Cynthia Millen, resigned in protest recently over biological male, Will, now Lia Thomas, competing as a woman against women in college swimming meets. He is destroying all the women’s records with his wins.

Where are all the so-called women’s advocacy groups? Where are all the Democrats who allegedly love women?

CYNTHIA MILLEN, A HERO FOR WOMEN

On Monday, Ms. Millen appeared on ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ and condemned bio-male swimmer Thomas for competing with women within the sport.

Lia, aka Will, Thomas shattered another woman’s record at the U.S. Paralympics Swimming National Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina, earlier this month.

Millen argued that 22-year old Thomas has an unfair advantage over female athletes, regardless of how many feminizing hormone shots he took. “The fact is that swimming is a sport in which bodies compete against bodies. Identities do not compete against identities. Men are different from women, men swimmers are different from women, and they will always be faster than women,” Millen said.

“While Lia Thomas is a child of God, he is a biological male who is competing against women, and no matter how much testosterone drugs he takes, he will always be a biological male and have the advantage. It’s horrible. The statement for women then is you do not matter, what you do is not important, and little girls are going to be thrown under the bus by all of it,” Millen continued.

Thomas has shattered several Penn records this season. The most notable is the 1,650-meter freestyle race when the second-place swimmer came in 38 seconds behind Thomas. Normally, the outcome is within a fraction of a second between first and second place.

Our opinion is that Thomas is unethical and taking advantage of the new wave transgender movement. Transgenders who compete as women are actually damaging the movement. They can’t have everything they want and they can’t become women. Transgenders can change how they look and we can all respect them for the gender they choose but they are not the gender they think they’ve transformed into. Someday, perhaps, but not at this time.

