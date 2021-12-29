Levin Shows How J6 Committee’s Evidence Proves DJT’s Innocence

Mark Levin said that the J6 committee members are using texts proving Trump’s allies and staff were surprised by the riot. Everyone is surprised. Do they honestly think if Donald Trump organized an insurrection, someone wouldn’t know about it?

Democrats have edited quotes and distorted meanings of texts to and from President Trump to make it appear that he incited a riot/insurrection at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. This is why we must look at the actual ‘evidence,’ not the media’s distortion of it.

If Trump wanted an insurrection, why did he order 10,000 National Guard troops to be ready? And if he wanted a riot why did he direct his followers to, “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”

Mark Levin demonstrated in the clip below that the alleged evidence presented by Democrat activist Liz Cheney actually proves that President Trump and his chief of staff Mark Meadows were unaware of any planned attack on the Capitol.

A report from the FBI says basically the same thing. They could not find any preplanned riot by any group. Cheney pointed out that Don Jr and other Republicans urged President Trump to denounce the violence at the Capitol, which he did.

Trump said: “The demonstrators who infiltrated the capitol have defiled the seat of American democracy. To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country and to those who broke the law, you will pay.”

Mark Levin then explains why the so-called evidence exonerates Trump:

“Now let me ask you a question: What does that demonstrate? It proves the case against their own narrative. If Donald Trump were leading an insurrection, don’t you think Don Jr. would be in on it? If Donald Trump were leading an insurrection, don’t you think some of his friends in the media would know about it rather than telling him to do something about this? It wouldn’t be the other way around.”

“That’s the point. If you had somebody with a 4 IQ there, they’d have said, ‘Wait a minute, if Don Jr is pleading with his dad to say something (in response to the riot), then obviously Don Jr. didn’t know about it in advance, or these Fox hosts didn’t know about it in advance, nor did the president, nor did his chief of staff.’ Right? Because they would have talked to their friends and their compatriots.”

At the end of the clip, which shows the Morning Joe crazies smearing and lying, Levin reminds us that “this is the Russia collusion crowd. This is the crowd that covered up the so-called phony whistleblower and pushed that Ukraine nonsense. This is the crowd that has covered up for Hunter Biden and his laptop. Hunter Biden and China; Hunter Biden in Moscow; Hunter Biden in Ukraine. Joe Biden in China; Joe Biden in Ukraine. Oh yeah, this is the guy that’s covered up and the people who covered up all of it.”

Morning Joe are liars.

Watch:

