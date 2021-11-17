Bishops Approve Communion for Those Who Are Responsible for an “Intrinsic Evil”

















American Catholic bishops voted to adopt a document about Holy Communion and who should receive the sacrament. The issue arose in part because of President Biden’s election. Mr. Biden, a fake-devout Catholic, supports the right of women to end the life of their baby to the moment of birth, which the Catholic Church opposes. He also wants to make everyone in the country pay for everyone’s abortion in this country and around the world.

The vote was 222 to 8, with three abstentions.

This is cowardly and maintains the status quo. It allows priests to deny the Catholics who believe in the homicide of the unborn, as Pope Francis referred to it, but they can also give them communion.

These politicians can priest shop to avoid embarrassment.

The bishops applauded after the vote, which did not specifically mention the president or any politicians.

The bishops, from across the U.S., voted on a document outlining the meaning of the sacrament of Communion and who should receive it. It was “Action Item #14” on the agenda: “Does the body of bishops approve the statement The Mystery of the Eucharist in the Life of the Church?” The vote required a two-thirds vote of the conference membership to pass.

If they won’t stand for the “intrinsic evil” of killing the unborn, and that includes Pope Francis, then they stand for nothing in the eyes of many Catholics. For me personally, as a Catholic, it is condoning abortion or at least, making very light of it. It basically gives Biden an okay to promote abortion which he is doing.

