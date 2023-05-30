Black Males Started Shooting in Hollywood, FL, 9 Injured

Julia Bagg @JuliaNBC6 updated the information on the Hollywood Beach mass shooting. All nine patients are stable; the youngest is just a year old. A 17-year-old was shot, and the oldest victim was 65 years of age. The suspects are black; one escaped.

One suspect in the shooting of nine people, five adults and four children, including a one-year-old, is under arrest.

Police described one suspect as a black male dressed all in black with long dreads. He might be the suspect on the run. The man in custody is also black.

Fox News reported the shooting escalated from an altercation between two groups and indicated that the suspect on the run is a black male. “One person of interest has been detained while another remains at large, she said. Police are looking for a black male with dreads who was last seen wearing a black short sleeve shirt and camo shorts.”

A witness named Jamie Ward, who was on the Broadwalk, told HuffPo several young men were fighting in front of the stores when one pulled a gun and started shooting.

Police Spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi said the shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. A fight broke out; at least one gun was pulled, and shots were fired. At least one person was in custody, but police were looking for more suspects.

[It could be gang-related.]

Police said there would be a heavy presence of officers as the investigation continues. Officials were also setting up an area for family members to reunite.

The shooting happened on the Hollywood Oceanfront Broadwalk near a convenience store, a Ben & Jerry’s ice cream shop, and a Subway restaurant.

Police described the suspect or suspects, but most media refused to mention the suspect was black with dreads. How can people identify suspects any longer? They don’t even say dark-skinned.

San Diego Union-Tribune, NBC News, HuffPo, NPR, Sky News, and others failed to mention it was two groups of black men. There are two suspects, one is under arrest, and another is being sought.

The story will now disappear but will be included in the total numbers with suggestions that white supremacists are responsible.

See police put out the description of Hollywood Fl suspect its the media that buries it anytime a suspect is black. pic.twitter.com/4oCDpa632M — (@JesseASweeney) May 30, 2023

WATCH: New footage of mass shooting on Hollywood Beach, Florida. Multiple victims including 2 children, one said to be around 18 months old. pic.twitter.com/1zCELP7HMY — Insider Corner (@insidercnews) May 30, 2023

DEVELOPING: Suspect is a black male with dreads; not yet in custody pic.twitter.com/zx295fBjNx — Intel Point Alert (@IntelPointAlert) May 29, 2023

Hollywood Beach is a popular ocean destination about 11 miles south of Fort Lauderdale and 20 miles north of Miami. The beach was expected to see more visitors than usual with the Memorial Day holiday.

NEWSOM’S FALSE FACTS

Gavin Newsom is trying to politicize it. However, he’s not relaying accurate information. Permitless carry begins July 1 and background check were NOT removed.

DeSantis signed a permit-less carry bill in April that removes requirements for:

-background checks

-instruction

-training+oversight Until our leaders have the courage to stop bowing down to the NRA and enact common sense gun safety this kind of senseless violence will continue. https://t.co/iX6ryxsPwv — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 30, 2023

