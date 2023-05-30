Liz Cheney, Liked By Almost No One, Booed at Her Alma Mater

Ex-‘Republican’ Congresswoman Liz Cheney was booed as she gave a commencement speech Sunday at her alma mater Colorado College. She condemned her GOP colleagues in her address, but that wasn’t enough. Neither the Right nor the Left like her.

Cheney said during the speech, “My fellow Republicans wanted me to lie.” She’s like a parrot who can’t stop repeating over and over and over.

Some supported her, The College Fix reported.

Wyoming-DC Republican Liz Cheney condemned her House Republican colleagues for insufficient efforts to counter Trump’s claims of a ‘rigged’ 2020 election. Cheney urged the graduating students to remain steadfast in pursuing the truth.

The ‘non-rigged’ election involved mail-in ballots, ballot harvesting, changes in laws to help Biden, hundreds of millions poured into leftist precincts by Zuckerberg and Soros, Zuckerboxes, abandoning of chain of custody, crazy unexplained doings election night, inordinate extensions to counting, almost no signature verification in many locales, free media publicity for Biden non-stop, and more.

The Angry Graduates of Her Alma Mater

“When Cheney was introduced — mostly to applause — about half the graduates turned their chairs 180 degrees and sat with their backs to the former Wyoming congresswoman for the entirety of her speech,” the Gazette reported.

The Daily Mail reported some grads booed Cheney even though she was a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump: “One graduate’s message to Cheney was splashed on her cap. It read: ‘Why listen to a racist, imperialist, transphobic, warmonger?? Your hate is loud.’”

Students reacted because they don’t like Republicans. One graduate displayed a message on their cap: “Why listen to a racist, imperialist, transphobic, warmonger?? Your hate is loud.”

Biden is the worst racist, imperialist warmonger, and segregationist in the presidency yet. First he was a racist and segregationist against black people, and now he is against white people.

Graduates boo and turn their chairs away from Liz Cheney as she delivers commencement address at liberal Colorado College. One graduate’s message on her cap reads: ‘Why listen to a racist, imperialist, transphobic, war monger?? Your hate is loud’ pic.twitter.com/IfAACgJYEP — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) May 29, 2023

