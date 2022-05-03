Black Senate Candidate Calls “racist” Planned Parenthood

“True face of white supremacy”

Former GOP Speaker of the Oklahoma House, and now U.S. Senate candidate, T.W. Shannon called Planned Parenthood “the true face of White supremacy in America” in a new campaign ad.

“The truth is, there is nobody, no organization, more racist than Planned Parenthood,” Shannon told Fox News Digital, saying he wants to enlighten the American people about the organization’s history.

The ad, featuring Shannon outside a Planned Parenthood facility, begins by calling founder Margaret Sanger a “vile racist” because of her support for eugenics, that often targeted people of color.

It’s interesting to note here that BLM loving Democrat pols who received the Margaret Sanger Award from Planned Parenthood include Nancy Pelosi and Hillary Clinton.

The latter said, she admires “Margaret Sanger enormously, her courage, her tenacity, her vision.” Clinton continued she’s, ”really in awe of” Sanger for Sanger’s early work in Brooklyn, New York…”.

Sanger herself, proposed hiring, “….three or four colored ministers, preferably with social service backgrounds and with engaging personalities … We don’t want the word to go out that we want to exterminate the Negro population.”

Planned Parenthood’s site unwittingly helps support T.W.’s claim by posting, ”Sanger believed in eugenics — an inherently racist and ableist ideology that labeled certain people unfit to have children….In the early 20th century, eugenic ideas were popular among highly educated, privileged, and mostly White Americans,”.

Are we to assume, that early in the 21st century, with some 20 million Black babies now aborted since Roe vs. Wade, and highly educated, privileged, White Americans Clinton and Pelosi touting PP, that something has changed?

“Don’t tell me Black lives matter until these lives matter,” Shannon says to conclude the ad.

The silence will be deafening from the hypocritical Left.

Watch:

This ad by @TWShannon is an absolute mic drop. pic.twitter.com/vd6BtoBBns — Election Wizard 🇺🇸 (@ElectionWiz) April 29, 2022

This is a lie. The Truth is that Planned Parenthood’s founder, Margret Sanger, was a vile eugenicist who hated blacks, & that 400,000 black babies are aborted every year. There’s no greater killer of black people than the abortion lobby & Dems don’t care. https://t.co/BTZLyMWrgW — T.W. Shannon (@TWShannon) May 3, 2022

Related