Blaze Bombshell on the Use of Directed-Energy Weapons in Riots

Steve Baker and Joseph Hanneman have a stunning expose on the Blaze. It is the first in a series of articles revealing the use of these dangerous weapons, sound and heat directed energy weapons.

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under Presidents Donald J. Trump and Joe Biden told colleagues that he and the Department of Defense authorized the use of directed-energy weapons against June 2020 rioters at Lafayette Park in Washington, D.C

It can stop the heart, make you s**t your pants, and disrupt any number of bodily functions.

Directed energy weapons, or DEW, are being used more often on American citizens, and they can be very dangerous.

Investigative journalist Catherine Herridge reported on the case of a former CIA officer who was disabled after being targeted by a DEW while on duty in Africa.

How they’re designed is to make the target feel like they’re crazy, like they’re imagining things.

Blaze News national correspondent Julio Rosas said an LRAD mounted on an armored police vehicle was used at super audio levels during the Kenosha riots on August 25, 2020. Rosas said the effects were painful. He shared his story of the ear pain and hearing loss he suffered from a powerful, long-range sound weapon used by law enforcement during the 2020 riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Read the full story at the Blaze.

