Disgusting! Mayor Bass Refuses to Answer Questions As LA Burns

A reporter asked Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass if she was sorry that she was in Ghana while Los Angeles burned. He also asked if she regretted cutting the fire department budget.

She said nothing. Then he asked if she had something to say. She stood there arrogantly, not answering. That’s an answer in itself.

They don’t have enough staff or enough water, and the mayor won’t answer a question.

Thousands of people are suffering as their homes burn down and at least two people have died, and she won’t answer a question.

‘Do you owe citizens an apology for being absent whilst their homes were burning? Do you regret cutting the fire department’s budget?

@skydavidblevins questions the mayor of LA, Karen Bass, as she faces backlash regarding the California wildfires.https://t.co/Nkz8onjC7V pic.twitter.com/WwRwp6Imqz — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 8, 2025

Bass was in Accra this week as part of a delegation to celebrate the inauguration of Ghana President John Mahama. She would also meet with the country’s first female vice president, Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, The Hill reported.

“I want to assure the community and the city our mayor has been actively engaged 100% of the time the entire last 24 hours throughout this unfortunate event and crisis,” Cordero said.

Seriously?

That’s really important for the LA mayor to be in Ghana. [sarcasm]

Criticism of Bass flooded X, where Ashley Hayek, president of America First Works, noted, “This is INSANE.”

“Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is on a taxpayer-funded trip to Africa as part of a Biden administration presidential delegation WHILE HER CITY IS BURNING TO THE GROUND,” Hayek wrote.

How is America First tied to Ghana? That’s like Mayor Giuliani going to the Caribbean during 9/11.

The primary role of government is to secure infrastructure, make sure disaster preparedness is up to date, and protect citizens from harm both criminally and otherwise. Newsome & Co have done the exact opposite. Infuriating. pic.twitter.com/sdYWR2oE3g — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) January 8, 2025

