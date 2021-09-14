Bleak news: Consumer prices rise 5.3% annually in August

The Labor Department announced on Tuesday that the consumer price index rose 5.3% year over year last month.
Prices rose 5.4% in July. Forbes spun the slight decrease as a sign that inflation might be cooling off. Even if it is, which is doubtful, the trillions of dollars that Democrats plan to spend will destroy that.
Prices rose .3% month over month.
There still is a supply and labor shortage. When that eases off, we might see improvement, but when will it?
At the same time, 66% of small business say the labor shortage is getting worse by 7%, so how does the supply improve?
In July, only 50% of all small business owners said they’re having trouble finding the right help. That figure jumped to 59% last month, and now has gone up another 7% to 66%.
And the sectors that suffered the most earlier this summer are also in worse shape when it comes to hiring now. Here’s a summary of our industry findings from Alignable’s September Hiring Poll.
CNBC actually reported that if you take out food and energy, it’s only 1%. Of course, without food and energy, we can’t live.
The only reliable measure of the CPI is furnished by John williams’ Shadow Statistics that accurately records the real CPI at 8.7 percent and rapidly climbing with an expectation of 10% by year’s end.This is based on the original methods used by the feds until Clinton “revised” them to disguise the damage inflicted by his and subsequent policies. The correct Producer’s Price Index or the rate of wholesale price increase which will soon be reflected in retail prices is not the federal figure of 8.5% but closer to 13%. We are nearing hyperinflation. Hope you are prepared.