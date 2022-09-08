Bleeding Us Dry! US to Send Another $2.6 Billion in Military Aid to Ukraine+

Another $2.6 billion for Ukraine this week! They’re bleeding us dry and are among the most corrupt of nations. They are NOT a democracy. This year alone, they imprisoned President Zelensky’s top opponent, banned opposing parties, made it illegal to speak against Zelensky or the war, and so on.

The U.S. will provide a total of $2.6B in additional military funding for Ukraine and 18 other European countries deemed to face threats from Russia. It’s for long-term military support. They want this endless war. Defense Secretary Austin is coming up with a $675 million package of military equipment for Ukraine.

This $2.6B giveaway is happening as Americans are suffering from inflation. We’ve given them $15 billion in military aid and over $40 billion in other aid. We lost track of the rest, including the depleting of US armaments.

Despite our huge trillion-dollar deficit and more than $30 trillion debt, we are also giving to other nations. Our debt will be over $40 trillion in ten years because of actions taken now. We will most likely crash by then.

What is another $2.6B for this administration and Democrats in general?

BREAKING: Secretary of State Blinken announces new military aid worth more than $2 billion for Ukraine. — Election Wizard 🇺🇸 (@ElectionWiz) September 8, 2022

