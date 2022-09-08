Bleeding Us Dry! US to Send Another $2.6 Billion in Military Aid to Ukraine+

Another $2.6 billion for Ukraine this week! They’re bleeding us dry and are among the most corrupt of nations. They are NOT a democracy. This year alone, they imprisoned President Zelensky’s top opponent, banned opposing parties, made it illegal to speak against Zelensky or the war, and so on.
The U.S. will provide a total of $2.6B in additional military funding for Ukraine and 18 other European countries deemed to face threats from Russia. It’s for long-term military support. They want this endless war. Defense Secretary Austin is coming up with a $675 million package of military equipment for Ukraine.
This $2.6B giveaway is happening as Americans are suffering from inflation. We’ve given them $15 billion in military aid and over $40 billion in other aid. We lost track of the rest, including the depleting of US armaments.
Despite our huge trillion-dollar deficit and more than $30 trillion debt, we are also giving to other nations. Our debt will be over $40 trillion in ten years because of actions taken now. We will most likely crash by then.
What is another $2.6B for this administration and Democrats in general?
BREAKING: Secretary of State Blinken announces new military aid worth more than $2 billion for Ukraine.
— Election Wizard 🇺🇸 (@ElectionWiz) September 8, 2022
Democrats will spend any amount of your money to hide their crimes.
“Imprisoned their top political opponent”. You mean similar to what Biden wants to do to Trump? We are becoming no better than they are.