Blinken Is Pressuring Poland to Send Jets to Ukraine and to War

On the question of Secretary of State Antony Blinken lying about Poland considering sending fighter jets to Ukraine, it’s not clear. Perhaps we should say, Blinken’s not taking ‘no’ for an answer. It looks like he took a sliver of hope and ran with it to push Poland, a NATO member, into sending fighter jets to Ukraine.

Blinken sweetened the pot by offering to replenish Poland’s supply with US jets if they send jets. After the Premier said they would not, Blinken was in Moldova telling the audience and the media that they might. That’s manipulation.

There is disagreement on the issue of sending jets to Ukraine but warnings from Russia have deterred Poland despite NATO giving the okay.

Piotr Muller, a government spokesman allegedly said a decision has not been made, but after reviewing Polish papers, it seems more accurate to say that Mr. Muller said NATO wasn’t unanimous. He possibly said Polish officials weren’t unanimous, which does seem to be the case.

Head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, Michal Dworaczyk, said, “We’re not doing it.”

It is clear that the U.S. is trying to push them into doing it and into a potential war with Russia — if Russia is true to its word. That puts NATO at war. Poland is a member of NATO (see the list of NATO members below). It’s far more than a North Atlantic Alliance and Russia is opposed to its continued growth on its border, especially if it includes Ukraine.

MSN

After Poland vehemently denied any plan to send fighter jets, the media, and the State Department continued on Sunday to claim they are considering it.

This morning, MSN reported that the US will send planes to Poland if they decide to send fighter jets. However, the Polish prime minister’s office on Twitter dismissed reports of a potential arrangement for the country to hand over fighter jets to Ukraine. “Poland won’t send its fighter jets to #Ukraine as well as allow to use its airports,” the Chancellery of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki tweeted early Sunday. “We significantly help in many other areas.”

A deputy foreign minister, Marcin Przydacz, said in an interview on Radio Zet that: “We will not open our airports and Polish planes will not fight over Ukraine … Polish planes will not fight over Ukraine.”

But separately the government spokesman, Piotr Mueller, indicated a final decision had not been made. He said that a decision on whether to send fighter jets presents risks and is a “very delicate matter,” The East Bay Times reported.

Ukrainian Media

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington was looking at a proposal under which Poland would supply Kyiv with Soviet-era fighters and in turn receive American F-16s to make up for their loss, the Ukrainian media, Ukrinform reported.

Poland has been less than enthusiastic about the idea, at least publicly, largely because Russia has warned that supporting Ukraine’s air force would be seen in Moscow as participating in the conflict and could create a risk of retaliation.

Ukrinform said that while on a visit to Moldova, Blinken said the US was “in very active conversation with Ukrainian officials… to get an up-to-the-minute assessment of their needs.”

We went to Polish newspapers and translated them.

The United States has allowed NATO countries to provide Ukraine with the fighter jets they need, as President Volodymyr Zelensky has been calling for several days. The Polish government, however, does not want to do this in order to not enter into an armed conflict with Russia. Even in opposition, opinions are divided.

Former heads of the Ministry of National Defense in an interview with Fakt say what our government should do.

“The United States has given the green light to NATO countries if they decide to supply Ukraine with fighter jets,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday (March 6) in an interview with CBS television. Earlier, Blinken announced that the United States is considering sending planes to Polish to replenish our supplies if we decide to hand over fighter jets to Ukraine.

“The United States has given the green light to NATO countries if they decide to supply Ukraine with fighter jets,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday (March 6) in an interview with CBS television.

Earlier, Blinken announced that the United States is considering sending planes to Polish to replenish our supplies if we decide to hand over fighter jets to Ukraine. Dworczyk: we are not considering handing over fighter jets to Ukraine

The head of the KPRM* Michał Dworczyk said on Monday (March 7) that Poland is not considering handing over MIG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine. However, he admitted that such a discussion is taking place at the level of the North Atlantic Alliance. – Poland has not conducted, does not conduct, and will not conduct any military operations from its territory. We are not a party to the conflict and we will not be. The North Atlantic Alliance will not be a party to this conflict, there is no question of that – said Dworczyk.

Earlier, government spokesman Piotr Müller said that NATO is not unanimous on this issue. [Bold is Sentinel’s]

As for the no-fly zone, Wyborcza , said the decision is made. There will not be a no-fly zone over Ukraine, as of March 6.

Full list of Nato countries and year they joined Albania (2009)

Belgium (1949)

Bulgaria (2004)

Canada (1949)

Croatia (2009)

Czech Republic (1999)

Denmark (1949)

Estonia (2004)

France (1949)

Germany (1955)

Greece (1952)

Hungary (1999)

Iceland (1949)

Italy (1949)

Latvia (2004)

Lithuania (2004)

Luxembourg (1949)

Montenegro (2017)

Netherlands (1949)

North Macedonia (2020)

Norway (1949)

Poland (1999)

Portugal (1949)

Romania (2004)

Slovakia (2004)

Slovenia (2004)

Spain (1982)

Turkey (1952)

UK (1949)

US (1949) *KPRM or The Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland is the executive office for the Prime Minister of Poland.

Related