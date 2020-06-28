BLM Canada Founder Wins a Stunning Award

Yusra Khogali is a founder of the Canadian Black Lives Matter, which she calls the Black Liberation Collective Canada. She has vowed to oppose capitalism and also claims “we’re trained Marxists.”

Both of these organizations are exactly like the Black Panthers.

In a moment of honesty, she tweeted, “Plz Allah give me strength to not cuss/kill these men and white folks out here today. Plz plz plz.”

The tweet was taken down, but not because she changed her opinion. She just feels it distracted from the lost lives of Black people.

The daughter of Sudanese refugees has also insisted white people are “recessive genetic defects” who should be “wiped out,” that “whiteness is not humxness,” and “white skin is sub-humxn” in 2015 Facebook posts.

Despite these clearly racist attacks, Khogali received a Canadian government-sanctioned “Young Women in Leadership Award” in 2018. Recipients of the awards are connected with “women interested in politics with female leaders on the council and in the civil service,” and “the program is meant to encourage women to run for public office. Khogali has also been invited to speak at countless universities. In other words, it’s to encourage her to run for public office. Maybe they don’t check thoroughly when they hand out these awards. We can only hope.