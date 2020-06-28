They came for St. Louis, then for the church

In St. Louis, radicals were organized to tear down a statue of St. Louis. They also demand the city to change its name. The group cited Black Lives Matter as they disrupted a prayer group from the church, promising to come for the church as well.

A statue of the king caused tempers to flare atop Art Hill in Forest Park over the symbolism behind a statue of this city’s namesake. Some called for the removal of King Louis IX, with others standing by, praying that it stands.

He was a crusader and two Muslim leaders want it down. Umar Lee seems to have led the so-called protests of screaming and vandalism.

“He’s gonna come down,” organizer Umar Lee said of the statue Saturday. “This guy right here represents hate and we’re trying to create a city of love. We’re trying to create a city where Black lives matter. We’re trying to create a city where there is no antisemitism or Islamophobia … this is not a symbol of our city in 2020.”

Another protest organizer, Moji Sidiqi of the Regional Muslim Action Network said that in addition to removing the statue, she thinks the city of St. Louis should be renamed to celebrate the city’s racial, ethnic and religious diversity.

The City of St. Louis Treasurer Tisharua Jones demonized the Christian group as a KKK rally simply because Catholics and Christians want to preserve statues, monuments, history, culture, and St. Louis City’s name.

In the name of Black Lives Matter, they continually ranted and demanded the statue be taken down.

As a priest tried to speak, the Marxist and fascistic revolutionaries said that after the statue, they’re coming for the church.

This guy (right) is peacefully protesting.Then Umar & his peeps dumped water on his face, told him to leave, & now keep chasing him. Open carrying AR15’s showing up. Umar just lies to @ksdknews & said they chased just chased Nazis away. KSDK did not challenge him on that lie. pic.twitter.com/yLTDvoEOpv — Dan Powell (@DanPoSTL) June 27, 2020

Most revealing part: Priest: “Go down to the St. Louis Cathedral and you’ll see some of the history..”

Response: “Eventually we are taking that too though” The mob won’t stop with a few statues. They don’t care about history. They just want to destroy. https://t.co/fsdcHobqNJ — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) June 27, 2020

Today we organized a rosary at the St. Louis Statue in Forest Park. This is how we were treated. Including local priests and seniors. pic.twitter.com/jMdO41Ns3E — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) June 27, 2020

Irony. Umar Lee organized the counter protest against rosary praying Catholics, wants the St. Louis statue removed & the city to change its name, purposely lied about KKK coming 2 help beef up his extremism numbers, & is seen here wearing a ST. LOUIS cardinal shirt#STL#StLouis pic.twitter.com/y8Mm3jBBn8 — Dan Powell (@DanPoSTL) June 28, 2020