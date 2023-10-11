BLM Cheers the Hamas Monsters Who Slaughtered 250 Young People

Hamas is a terrorist band of psychopaths. Yet, BLM is treating these terrorists who parachuted into a peace festival, shooting innocent young people to death. When the monsters landed, they raped the women and girls and then killed them.

This is who BLM respects.

The taxpayer helps fund these disgusting people.

Someone is passing a statement around the Internet claiming they didn’t post these abominable posts, but the posts are still up on their Twitter pages, so we don’t believe them.

Mike Davis can speak for me on this if the clips are legit, and even if they’re not:

“Black Lives Matter confirms what many of us have said for years: BLM is a radical Marxist grift that supports terrorism. Whether through its “mostly peaceful” in America. Or cheering on unthinkable terrorism in Israel. BLM can go to hell. So can corporations that fund BLM.”

