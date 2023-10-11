Rep. Rashida Tlaib Smirks When Asked to Condemn Hamas

Rashida Tlaib

Rashida Tlaib made her bones by charging into GOP events, screaming and cursing.

Unsurprisingly, Rep. Rashida Tlaib is flying a Palestinian flag outside her office, as Israel is under attack and about 1,000 Israelis and foreigners are slaughtered.

What’s funny is she also has an LGBT flag, but a lot of her Palestinian allies would prefer to throw her LGBT buddies off a building. She makes no sense.

Tlaib won’t say if she supports the Palestinian Authority, which pays terrorists and their families to kill Israelis. She won’t condemn Hamas terrorists. She thinks it’s funny.


During her campaign, Tlaib advocated for a two-state solution in Israel, but now she says she wants a one-state solution. By that, she means the destruction of Israel. After being elected, she covered Israel on a map in her office with a post-it note that said ‘Palestine.’

When Former CNN Contributor and leftist Marc Lamont Hill got in trouble for using the Hamas slogan “Free Palestine from The River to the Sea” and advocated for terrorism against Israelis, Tlaib posted a petition defending him.

Tlaib publicly endorsed the anti-Semitic BDS movement. She has not supported a boycott for any other country, including the Palestinian territories being led by pro-terrorist governments.

Tlaib celebrated her inauguration to Congress with far-left activist and Women’s March co-founder Linda Sarsour, who was already facing her own controversy for an extensive history of anti-Semitic statements and associations.

Tlaib is associated with an antisemitic pro-terrorist activist, Jinan Deena (Deena was a speaker at CAIR’s reception for Tlaib).

In January, Tlaib sent a blatantly anti-Semitic tweet using the classic dual loyalty accusation to attack supporters of a bi-partisan anti-BDS bill in Congress. Even the ADL was forced to call her out for this.

Tlaib invited a blatantly anti-Semitic Hezbollah and Hamas supporter to a private family dinner in January to celebrate her ascent to Congress. That has led to condemnation from Republican and Democrat Jewish groups.

THE ONE-STATE SOLUTION

All of this has received little or no coverage from the media. During a radio show, Tlaib advocated for a one-state solution, claiming that thinking of the Holocaust gave her a “calming feeling” since Palestinians provided a “safe haven” for the victims.

It was a historical lie. The Palestinians joined with the Nazis. After giving shelter to victims, she even had the gall to say her ancestors and other Palestinians lost their homes and their passports.

The media backed her up, and so did the congressional Democrats, using it as an opportunity to bash Republicans who stood up for Jews.

This video called Israel Advocacy is enlightening – what they have reported checks out.

She has hardcore terrorist-tied friends, a lot of them.

Correction: We updated this article with her response to the question of supporting Hamas and adjusted the title accordingly.


Canadian Friend
Guest
Canadian Friend
11 hours ago

If a miracle happens and democrats fail to steal the 2024 election and Trump becomes President.

President Trump should revoke the citizenship of anyone who supports terrorists and deport them to the nation they support.

Rashida Tlaib would be sent to Palestine.

1
Reply
Peter B. Prange
Guest
Peter B. Prange
12 hours ago

I hate to think of where things could go.
Is the USA headed for civil war?
Will the USA become a proxy battle ground for Middle East hatred of the Jews?
If “Palestinians” attack and slaughter Jews in the USA, will Jewish “agents” attack and slaughter people like Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, for being “agents” of Jewish destruction? 

Trump kept a lid on so much evil, and now Biden and his ilk are opening Pandora’s Box.

1
Reply
Papa
Guest
Papa
12 hours ago
Reply to  Peter B. Prange

The USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group arrived on Tuesday in the Eastern Mediterranean. What’s the globalist’s plans for this? They’ve lied to us so much; are they lying to Israel as to their purpose. We can’t trust them; Israel should be cautious of the WEF O’Biden-Soros Administration.

1
Reply
Papa
Guest
Papa
12 hours ago
Reply to  Papa

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement, “in order to deter any actor seeking to escalate the situation or widen this war.”

Or is it to start WW3?

0
Reply
