Rep. Rashida Tlaib Smirks When Asked to Condemn Hamas

Rashida Tlaib made her bones by charging into GOP events, screaming and cursing.

Unsurprisingly, Rep. Rashida Tlaib is flying a Palestinian flag outside her office, as Israel is under attack and about 1,000 Israelis and foreigners are slaughtered.

What’s funny is she also has an LGBT flag, but a lot of her Palestinian allies would prefer to throw her LGBT buddies off a building. She makes no sense.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib is flying a Palestinian flag and an LGBTQ pride flag outside her office. Who wants to tell her? pic.twitter.com/tga4jgPcjj — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 9, 2023

Tlaib won’t say if she supports the Palestinian Authority, which pays terrorists and their families to kill Israelis. She won’t condemn Hamas terrorists. She thinks it’s funny.

Watch Rep. Rashida Tlaib refuse to condemn Hamas terrorists and smirk when asked about Hamas murdering women and babies. pic.twitter.com/lsuWIXSQIx — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 11, 2023



During her campaign, Tlaib advocated for a two-state solution in Israel, but now she says she wants a one-state solution. By that, she means the destruction of Israel. After being elected, she covered Israel on a map in her office with a post-it note that said ‘Palestine.’

When Former CNN Contributor and leftist Marc Lamont Hill got in trouble for using the Hamas slogan “Free Palestine from The River to the Sea” and advocated for terrorism against Israelis, Tlaib posted a petition defending him.

Tlaib publicly endorsed the anti-Semitic BDS movement. She has not supported a boycott for any other country, including the Palestinian territories being led by pro-terrorist governments.

Tlaib celebrated her inauguration to Congress with far-left activist and Women’s March co-founder Linda Sarsour, who was already facing her own controversy for an extensive history of anti-Semitic statements and associations.

Tlaib is associated with an antisemitic pro-terrorist activist, Jinan Deena (Deena was a speaker at CAIR’s reception for Tlaib).

In January, Tlaib sent a blatantly anti-Semitic tweet using the classic dual loyalty accusation to attack supporters of a bi-partisan anti-BDS bill in Congress. Even the ADL was forced to call her out for this.

Tlaib invited a blatantly anti-Semitic Hezbollah and Hamas supporter to a private family dinner in January to celebrate her ascent to Congress. That has led to condemnation from Republican and Democrat Jewish groups.

THE ONE-STATE SOLUTION

All of this has received little or no coverage from the media. During a radio show, Tlaib advocated for a one-state solution, claiming that thinking of the Holocaust gave her a “calming feeling” since Palestinians provided a “safe haven” for the victims.

It was a historical lie. The Palestinians joined with the Nazis. After giving shelter to victims, she even had the gall to say her ancestors and other Palestinians lost their homes and their passports.

The media backed her up, and so did the congressional Democrats, using it as an opportunity to bash Republicans who stood up for Jews.

This video called Israel Advocacy is enlightening – what they have reported checks out.

Wow! @Israel_Advocacy breaks bombshell story on the closest friends & campaign staff of @RashidaTlaib, whom she thanked & affiliates w/ publicly. Explicitly pro-terror content, calls to violence such as “kill all zionists,” bragging about meetings w/ terorrists in prison, & more. pic.twitter.com/qBSgzCK29I — StandWithUs (@StandWithUs) March 28, 2019

She has hardcore terrorist-tied friends, a lot of them.

Correction: We updated this article with her response to the question of supporting Hamas and adjusted the title accordingly.

