BLM Co-Founder Patrisse Cullors Lost 2 of Her 3 LA Mansions

The rich communist Patrisse Cullors lost two of her three mansions in the wildfires. She is one of three communist founders of Black Lives Matter, which was heavily funded by equally far-left George Soros (at least to the tune of $33 million).

BREAKING: Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors has tragically lost 2 of her 3 Los Angeles mansions in the current wildfires. pic.twitter.com/J236BO9YD6 — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) January 12, 2025

READ ABOUT THE ORIGINS OF BLACK LIVES MATTER HERE

In April 2021, the New York Post wrote about her wealth, which does not follow the communist mantra.

As protests broke out across the country in the name of Black Lives Matter, the group’s co-founder went on a real estate buying binge, snagging four high-end homes for $3.2 million in the US alone, according to property records.

Patrisse Khan-Cullors, 37, also eyed property in the Bahamas at an ultra-exclusive resort where Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods both have homes, The Post has learned. Luxury apartments and townhouses at the beachfront Albany resort outside Nassau are priced between $5 million and $20 million, according to a local agent.

The self-described Marxist last month purchased a $1.4 million home on a secluded road a short drive from Malibu in Los Angeles, according to a report. The 2,370-square-foot property features “soaring ceilings, skylights and plenty of windows” with canyon views. The Topanga Canyon homestead, which includes two houses on a quarter-acre, is just one of three homes Khan-Cullors owns in the Los Angeles area, public records show.

We are happy Ms. Cullors has one mansion left. She is luckier than many, plus she’s alive in a state that echoes her leftist beliefs.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email