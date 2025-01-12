Dan Bongino Warns of Danger at the Inauguration

Dan Bongino said that the Secret Service and the FBI are lying to the Transition Team about Inauguration security. Given that there were two attempts on Trump’s life and innocent people were shot, it is a concern.

Bongino said, “I feel an obligation to put it out there — I think the Secret Service, along with The FBI, is lying to this transition team. This transition team knows it. And unfortunately, there’s nothing they can do until they formally take power in two weeks.”

“Donald Trump is gonna be sitting there exposed at the inauguration.”

Patrick Bet-David: “So here’s not just anybody. Dan Bonino was a police officer, New York City police officer. And then after that he went and served as a US Secret Service agent from 1999 to 2011. So think about it.”

Mr. Bongino thinks there could be a drone attack.

James O’Keefe Expressed Concerns

O’Keefe said that a Veterans Affairs insider sent him a memo to what s/he says is an unprecedented “Presidential Inauguration [Medical Personnel] Support Deployment Request.”

“What concerned me was that this has never been requested before, especially not from HHS,” the insider told O’Keefe.

An executive inside the VA said it is not an unusual request and would give no further information. O’Keefe sent in a FOIA request, but it will take years to get a response.

Not Unusual?


