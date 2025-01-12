Dan Bongino Warns of Danger at the Inauguration

Dan Bongino said that the Secret Service and the FBI are lying to the Transition Team about Inauguration security. Given that there were two attempts on Trump’s life and innocent people were shot, it is a concern.

Dan Bongino said Secret Service and FBI agents are lying to the Transition Team.

Bongino said, “I feel an obligation to put it out there — I think the Secret Service, along with The FBI, is lying to this transition team. This transition team knows it. And unfortunately, there’s nothing they can do until they formally take power in two weeks.”

“Donald Trump is gonna be sitting there exposed at the inauguration.”

Dan Bongino is back and he has a direct message for Donald Trump. ‘Do not trust the FBI or Secret Service until there’s a full change in management’ PROTECT DONALD TRUMP AT ALL COSTS pic.twitter.com/ohLgPKyFsp — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) January 6, 2025

Patrick Bet-David: “So here’s not just anybody. Dan Bonino was a police officer, New York City police officer. And then after that he went and served as a US Secret Service agent from 1999 to 2011. So think about it.”

Mr. Bongino thinks there could be a drone attack.

Dan Bongino is sounding the alarm of the threat of a drone attack on the Inauguration “You think the Secret Service is prepared for this” The threat is real…. should Trump cancel the traditional ceremonies and just get sworn in, and get straight to work.. bc i sure do pic.twitter.com/IoiA47xsWf — @Chicago1Ray (@Chicago1Ray) January 11, 2025

James O’Keefe Expressed Concerns

O’Keefe said that a Veterans Affairs insider sent him a memo to what s/he says is an unprecedented “Presidential Inauguration [Medical Personnel] Support Deployment Request.”

“What concerned me was that this has never been requested before, especially not from HHS,” the insider told O’Keefe.

An executive inside the VA said it is not an unusual request and would give no further information. O’Keefe sent in a FOIA request, but it will take years to get a response.

Not Unusual?

LEAKED: Veterans Affairs Insider Reveals HHS Memo Detailing Unprecedented “Presidential Inauguration [Medical Personnel] Support Deployment Request” “What concerned me was that this has never been requested before, especially not from HHS,” an insider within the Department of… pic.twitter.com/5blgwnkMMj — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 8, 2025

