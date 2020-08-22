BLM marched through suburbs of Portland, screaming, cursing in the dead of night

Businesses are fleeing downtown Portland over the nightly BLM and antifa riots.

“Businesses are leaving,” Andrew Hoan, president, and CEO of the Portland Business Alliance (PBA) told KATU.

“The financial consequences to the downtown corridor are a running calculation that is almost impossible to wrap your mind around,” he added, going on to say that one company already has said that the riots have cost $20 million in damage and lost business.

“You have blocks and blocks of plywood. You have graffiti,” he said.

He continued, “You have an accumulation of damages that are unrepaired, an ongoing perception that coming downtown is not a safe place,” Hoan continued. “We need to start to turn the corner now so that this sort of irreparable damage does not last.”

It’s complete mayhem. These rioters are terrorists and criminals.

‘Wake up mother f—ers’

Black Lives Matter marched through residential areas of Portland last night shining lights through their windows screaming, ‘wake up mother f**kers.’ At the same time, antifa were setting fires, throwing feces, and other projectiles at police. They attacked police with shields.

Andy Ngo recorded the scenes through the neighborhoods of quaint homes owned by innocent Americans.

The lunatics screamed that they were living on stolen lands.

On the 85th night of extreme rioting, BLM marched through waving Black Lives Matter flags, armed with flashlights, laser pointers, and more, shouting vulgarities at the local residents.

“Wake up, mother f—ker wake up!” chant BLM in Portland tonight as they go through residential areas and shut down the streets. pic.twitter.com/DOah2d1yji — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 21, 2020

Overnight on 21–22 Aug. (day 87), hundreds of #antifa rioters attacked the Portland Police north precinct. They smashed up police vehicles using rocks & spikes. They threw feces, paint & eggs. Antifa also smashed windows on the Boys & Girls club van. https://t.co/QO9nGhWoRE pic.twitter.com/ZxF11fwbqP — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 22, 2020

“Stolen land, stolen people!” #Antifa black bloc militants continue their march through residential areas at night in Portland, shining lights into people’s homes. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/6L7YpyP12c — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 22, 2020

Large antifa mob marching in the streets of residential areas in Portland tonight. The roads are shut down again. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/JoEYP1mOJv — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 22, 2020

Antifa protesters are marching in residential areas in NE Portland and shining lights into people homes, demanding they come out. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/DlsNMegg1h — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 22, 2020

THE ASSAULT ON THE POLICE

One demonstrator told the Oregonian, “The goal right now is to disrupt the peace. If you’re here right now, you need to be loud. You need to be exhausted. Because we’re exhausted.”

Protesters held signs reading, “Black Lives Matter,” “Abolish the Police,” “Reparations,” and “Silence Perpetuates Violence.”

They chanted “No cops, no KKK, no fascist USA” and “My neck, my back, we gonna take these streets back.”

As the protests progressed, federal protective services officers took to the streets and made an official announcement warning demonstrators of arrest or use of crowd control tactics if the group got out of hand.

Portland police later arrived at the scene and discovered rioters attempting to break into the building and setting fires.

“Police said some demonstrators threw rocks, cones, glass bottles, and paint balloons at officers during the protest,” the outlet reported. “Some in the crowd also shined green lasers at officers, police said. Three people were arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.”

Some threw feces at officers.

Can you imagine these men and women of the Portland police department having to go to work each night to face this?

Violent antifa rioters carrying shields move in closer to police in order to provoke a response. They have ignored multiple orders to leave. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/7QzvIJrejE — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 22, 2020

Hundreds of #antifa have now arrived at the Portland Police north precinct, the building they’ve attacked multiple times and set on fire on other nights. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/YHOuGvFIrg — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 22, 2020

Some protester stripped nude at the violent antifa gathering outside the Portland Police north precinct. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/56M9XqhOpm — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 22, 2020

This is the moment Portland Police finally moved in to clear black bloc rioters from the north precinct. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/8BDc3Lnc1K — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 22, 2020

Antifa use shields to assault police at the riot in north Portland. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/ZiDFSV2y5l — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 22, 2020

Antifa rioters have started a large fire tonight in the street. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/Sp1Xv8v0Ch — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 22, 2020