President called a liar for saying Dems omitted the phrase ‘under God’ from the Pledge

President Trump tweeted about the fact that [some] Democrats took the word of ‘God’ out of the Pledge of Allegiance during the Democratic National Convention last week. He was called a liar for it.

President Trump tweeted earlier, “The Democrats took the word GOD out of the Pledge of Allegiance at the Democrat National Convention. At first I thought they made a mistake, but it wasn’t. It was done on purpose. Remember Evangelical Christians, and ALL, this is where they are coming from-it’s done. Vote Nov 3!.”

CNN, Snopes, and Politifact rated the statement false and their statement trended on Jack Dorsey’s leftist platform. This is what people saw:

The DNC did not remove the phrase ‘under God’ from the Pledge of Allegiance, Snopes and PolitiFact confirm President Trump’s claim that the Democratic National Convention omitted the phrase “under God” from the Pledge of Allegiance is misleading, according to Associated Press, Snopes, PolitiFact and Lead Stories. While the phrase was omitted from at least two recitations of the Pledge of Allegiance at individual caucus meetings during the DNC, the phrase was included during every recitation of the pledge before each night’s events.

Jim Acosta, a CNN hack, retweeted the President’s comment with the statement, “This is false.”

However, there were at least three occasions in which “under God was omitted. Here is one:

If you’re denying that the Democrats omitted “under God” from the Pledge at their convention, you should probably watch this 👇 pic.twitter.com/OuQbDhRFYd — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) August 22, 2020

Snopes rated the President’s quote as ‘false.’ They reported that while there were at least two recitations of the Pledge of Allegiance at individual caucus meetings where the phrase, ‘under God,’ were omitted, it was done so unofficially. The DNC did not issue any guidelines forbidding use of the phrase. On the national stage, the phrase, ‘under God,’ was used each night during the recitation of the Pledge.

The President said the phrase was taken out by Democrats deliberately and that is true. It’s disingenuous to say it didn’t happen. These were televised panels and that is where the Democrats let loose and show what they really think and plan to do.

Politifact wrote: Some Democratic caucus members omitted “one nation under God” from the Pledge of Allegiance during DNC meetings. But the line was not excluded from any of the convention’s primetime televised spots.

Conservative news outlets like the Washington Examiner have pointed out that, during the live-streamed Muslim Delegates Assembly on Aug. 18, one participant omitted “under God” from the Pledge. A delegate at an Aug. 18 LGBTQ Caucus meeting also abstained from saying it.

Does that make it false? You decide. It is frustrating how anything that a person on the right, especially the President, says is twisted into a lie. Was it misleading or was it true on the face of it?

Alex Griswold put it succinctly and was slammed for it by the cancel culture rats on Twitter:

Like if someone was claiming the DNC *never* said “under God” or something, yeah, that’s false. But “the DNC omitted the phrase ‘under God’ from the Pledge of Allegiance in 2020” is a true statement on its face. — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) August 22, 2020