BLM marches all over Long Island

Black Lives Matter, a police hate group, came to Long Island yesterday and they are well-trained to wail and to take advantage of photo-ops. They weren’t all from Long Island. There were charter buses in the mall parking lot across the street from one rally.

Newsday interviewed a couple of people who said they are afraid for their black sons at night, suggesting police here are racists. That is a bald-faced lie. A pastor claimed police brutality is a problem, but that too is a lie. Our police are very pro-community.

Our Suffolk Police are the best and these people are smearing them.

Newsday quoted the Democrat Nassau County Executive Laura Curran who said it was “mostly peaceful.” That’s the buzzword. Ten arrests of people 15 to 59 were made in Nassau alone and at least one police sergeant was injured and will require ankle surgery.

The newspaper claimed the protesters were all from Long Island, but not all. The charter buses told a different story. They praised these committed Marxists who want to defund police.

There were counter-protesters in Smithtown but Newsday didn’t bother speaking with them. They spoke with one Black Lives Matter man who said he was “disgusted” by racial slurs as they walked. That is so unlikely, I can’t begin to tell you how much. It’s just not done.

One woman said she marched with her four grandsons who were born “poor and black” and have had a target on their back. All of that does not agree with the reality on the ground. The police do NOT target here and our welfare is unbelievably generous. The woman is a nurse and it’s not likely she’s poor. Nurse’s salaries on Long Island are high.

If I ever doubted the Black Lives Matter movement was a fraud, I doubt no longer.

On Saturday, about a hundred showed up at a local corner opposite where local residents stand with flags. The Black Lives Matter cursed, screamed, and were ill-behaved.

On Sunday, in Suffolk, the BLM marchers were screaming, cursing, throwing water bottles at residents standing by the side of the road.

They like to wield their slogan ‘Black Lives Matter’ like a cudgel. Of course, black lives matter but communist hate groups are not good for America.

White ultra-liberal/leftist organizers keep the crowd riled up. Here’s a brief clip of one of the unruly Sunday events: