BLM NY prez wants radical change, will take matters into his own hands

Black Lives Matter NY President Hawk Newsom recently made waves when he told Fox News host Martha MacCallum that if he didn’t get what he wanted, he’d burn it all down. He became somewhat evasive when she questioned him as to how literal he meant it.

He’s not evasive in this VICE video below. He’s clear. He will shove legislation down politicians throats and if he doesn’t get what he wants, he will indeed “burn it all down.”

His radical sister is running for Congress and he’s working on the radical Communist organization, BLM.

One of his plans is to form a Black O.P.T.S., so-called peace officers who will police the police.

That’s just great. Radical communists, lawless men questioning every move the police make.

They want radical change so they are taking matters into their own hands.

Watch: