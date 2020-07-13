Florida Homeowner Shoots 3 Armed Intruders, Killing 2

by Joe Vigiano

Florida authorities reported a teen will be facing charges for a would-be armed home invasion robbery during which his two accomplices were shot and killed, and he was wounded.

Pasco County Sheriff, Chris Nocco said, “The person who shot them was the homeowner victim who had a gun and used it to defend himself when he encountered the intruders in his home in Wesley Chapel shortly before 1 a.m. Friday.

He continued, “The victim, in this case, was exercising his Second Amendment right to protect himself in his home.”

The shooting began after the homeowner, who was alone playing video games, heard glass shatter and grabbed a gun.

Luis Casado, 21, and Khyle Durham, 21, were shot as they walked down a narrow hallway toward the homeowner, the sheriff said. They had guns and covered their faces with black masks.

Jeremiah Trammel, 19, was hit after Casado and Durham went down, Nocco said. He then ran out of the house but didn’t get far. A neighbor with a gun stopped him and held him until deputies arrived.

Nocco said Casado and Durham were “extremely violent” criminals. He said Trammel had a previous arrest for battery and other charges.

Mr. Trammel, now hospitalized and being treated for a gunshot wound, was charged with home invasion robbery with possible additional charges pending.