BLM’s co-founder partners with a Chinese Communist Party organization

Black Lives Matter is opposed to borders, capitalism, the police, and many of the things this country was founded on. They don’t hide what they are — communists.

Mike Gonzalez, writing for The Daily Signal, suggests people go to the Black Futures Lab, a joint venture with Black Lives Matter founder Alicia Garza, and click on the “Donate” button.

It will ask you to send your money to an obscure organization, the Chinese Progressive Association, explaining that “Black Futures Lab is a fiscally sponsored project of the Chinese Progressive Association (CPA”).”

According to Stanford, “The CPA began as a Leftist, pro-People’s Republic of China organization, promoting awareness of mainland China’s revolutionary thought and workers’ rights, and dedicated to self-determination, community control, and ‘serving the people.’”

The CPA, continued the paper, “worked with other pro-PRC groups within the U.S. and San Francisco Bay Area … Support for the PRC was based on the inspiration the members drew from what they saw as a successful grassroots model that presented a viable alternative to Western capitalism.”

They showed films to help people understand their revolutionary ways.

CPA works with China’s communist government — Mr. Gonzalez writes — and pushes its agenda here in the United States. This is why the CPA would sponsor a new enterprise by Garza: They espouse the same desire for world communism.

Garza sits atop a worldwide revolutionary empire, starting with the Black Lives Matter Global Network she founded, which now has 15 chapters in the U.S. and several more all over Canada, Australia, and Europe. As Foreign Affairs wrote in its September/October issue, “Today, BLM has a global network of dozens of chapters. This number will likely grow exponentially in the coming years.”

You can read the details at The Daily Signal, but one should understand that these people are Maoists seeking the destruction of the United States and our entire way of life.

All of those celebrities, athletes, newscasters, educators who are shoving BLM down our throats and either very ill-informed or they too hope to bring communism into the United States, a country they seem to hate.