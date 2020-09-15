Teaching LGBTQA+ to young children in English & US schools

The Gay Times reports that all schools in England are now required to include LGBTQA+ inclusive lessons. that includes transgender, queer (questioning), Allies, and all the many others.

Following a landmark ruling in 2019, secondary schools will now educate students on sexual orientation, gender identity, and relationships, while primary schools will teach children about LGBTQ+ families.

They are teaching against science. There are two genders, not endless genders.

CALIFORNIA TOO

We now have California adopting a similar radical curriculum.

The Santa Barbara Unified School District in California has adopted a radical sex education curriculum for middle schoolers that includes lessons on choosing one’s gender, finding birth control and abortion providers, and “condom demonstrations.”

Kathy Ireland, a former supermodel, spoke out against the curriculum, saying Planned Parenthood came to her driver’s education class in high school and “told students they could have an abortion and their parents would never have to know.”

“Teen Talk violates Christian, Jewish and Muslim faith,” Ireland said. “It violates science. It oversexualizes our children, and it violates our precious children and it does not deal with the aftermath.”

This radical curriculum will soon be statewide.

Is this really the business of schools or families???

RADICAL NEW LAW

Then there is the radical new law in California.

California’s Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a controversial new law allowing judges’ discretion on whether or not to add individuals to the state’s sex offender registry who have committed sodomy with minors.

California law permitted judges to decide whether to place a man on the sex offender registry if he had consensual intercourse with someone 14 to 17 years old and was not more than 10 years older than the other person. However, that discretion only applied to vaginal intercourse, which LGBT advocates, including the author of the new bill signed into law Friday, argued was discriminatory toward gay men.

“This eliminates discrimination against LGBTQ youth in our criminal justice system,” the bill’s sponsor, San Francisco Democratic state Rep. Scott Wiener, said about the legislation (known as SB 145) that he proposed.

Currently, these youth are forced onto the registry for consensual sex — even if a judge doesn’t think it’s appropriate — in situations where straight youth are not,” Wiener added on social media. “This discrimination destroys lives.”

Sex between a teenager and someone 10 years older is never consensual and should always warrant being placed on the sex offender registry in my humble opinion.