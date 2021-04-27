Bloody New York City! 50 shot last week, most within 72 hours, 7 dead









New York City endured its bloodiest week so far this year, as violence continues to soar ahead of what could be another violent summer.

Nearly 50 people were shot within 72 hours in New York City this weekend.

NYPD data shows 50 people were shot in 46 separate incidents over a seven-day period ending Sunday evening — a more than 250 percent surge from the same week in 2020.

Last year, the NYPD says it logged 12 shootings with 14 victims during the same time — more than a month into the city’s COVID-19 lockdown, according to the weekly Compstat data.

But the same week in 2019 saw nearly identical figures.

There are a lot fewer police now that communist Mayor de Blasio cut the budget by a billion dollars.

And who is getting killed? The minorities that Democrats and their armed insurgents claim to care about.

And it’s not GUN VIOLENCE, it’s GANG VIOLENCE. The laws are weakened under Democrats and gun law violators get put right back on the streets.

IT’S BECOMING HELL

New York City crime stats show a spike in burglaries and murders so far this year.

New York City has seen a 44% spike in shootings this year to 511, from 355 during the same period in 2019, according to the NYPD. There have been 176 murders, which is 23% higher than last year.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the NYPD is dispatching hundreds of more officers in cars and on foot onto the streets this summer to deal with gun violence. [Why? He basically said we don’t need them, and defunded them.]

Related