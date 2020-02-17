Bloomberg on letting old people die to save money

Moneybags Michael Bloomberg wants to kill grandmas with cancer because they are too expensive to keep alive. He is running for president. Who else does he want to kill?

The government should be in charge of this mass slaughter of elderly men and women who’ve been diagnosed with cancer die. That’s money that could be spent on youth.

“All of these costs just keep going up,” he says in the clip below. “Nobody wants to pay any more money. And at the rate we’re going, healthcare is going to bankrupt us. So not only do we have a problem, …we’ve got to sit here and say which things we’re gonna do and which things we’re not. Nobody wants to do that.”

He will, however, have no problem deciding who lives or dies. He’s evil.

“If you show up with prostate cancer, you’re 95 years old, [we] should say go and enjoy, you’ve lived a long life, there’s no cure,” Bloomberg continues. “We can’t do anything. If you’re a young person, we should do something about it. Society’s not willing to do that, yet.”

Society is so dumb, but if you vote for Bloomberg, he will kill your beloved grandma and grandpa. He is so much smarter than society, and amoral people like him can pull all those plugs.

Watch the horrible Bloomberg:

OH, THE RESPONSES

Here are just a few of the responses.

Even hard-left Shaun King isn’t impressed.

Holy shit. “If you show up with prostate cancer & you’re 95 years old, we should say…there’s no cure, we can’t do anything.” – @MikeBloomberg pic.twitter.com/wwlCea1jpI — Shaun King (@shaunking) February 16, 2020

Bernie’s medicare for all plan could never compete with Bloomberg’s bold idea to literally let all old people die whenever they get sick https://t.co/lNEpVuUZ82 — Connor M. Kelley (@CMKelley___) February 17, 2020

According to Bloomberg:

1. We should just let old people with cancer die. Cheaper.

2. Farmers are stupid.

3. Minorities are criminals.

4. Oligarchs are the best people.

/

While Bloomberg wants to erase his own history, the more just result is to erase Bloomberg from history. https://t.co/iLnymwXzE2 — NeoTrotsky For The 21st Century (@LTrotsky21) February 17, 2020

WOW. Bloomberg is figuratively saying “lets turn old people into Soylent Green”. He doesn’t care about them at all – let ’em die, no-one loves them or wants them!

What. An. Arsehole. Kill babies, kill the elderly. Who’s next? — Gillian Dempsey (@catedempsey) February 17, 2020

Watch:

Amazing. Bloomberg is out here confirming conspiracy theories as being true. Republicans: Obamacare/Socialized medicine = death panels Democrats: No it doesn’t Bloomberg: We spend too much money on old people to get cancer treatments. Should just let them die. https://t.co/RpcVjF3OPT — All of Us United (@bikes_r_fun) February 16, 2020

"Bloomberg 2020: Just Let Old People Fucking Die" maybe isn't their best slogan idea — Benjamin Rosenblatt (@BenJ_Rosenblatt) February 16, 2020

I'm old enough to remember when Democrats frequently accused "cruel" Republicans of wanting to let old people die. In 2020, Democrats want to actually kill them.https://t.co/NB5ggrE72s via @gatewaypundit — Chicago News Bench™ (@ChiNewsBench) February 17, 2020