Sick, dumb, NY Times reacts to the President at Daytona 500

People hate Donald Trump because of the lies told by the media. The media tells us what to think. They are to blame for most of the hate which is based on nothing. A perfect example of how they do it can be seen in the reaction by the NY Times to the President at Daytona.

President Trump was honored as the Grand Marshal of the Daytona 500 on Sunday and was welcomed with loud cheers and applause.

The sleazy newspaper didn’t have a problem with then-president Obama throwing out the ball in 2009, but the NY Slimes’ chief propagandist, Maggie Haberman, managed to find something wrong with the President’s appearance in Daytona.

The Story

It is still America in Daytona, and the Times doesn’t appreciate it. The President, like Reagan and the two Bush presidents before him, was invited to give the starting command at the 62nd Daytona 500.

Air Force One flew just 800 ft above the huge crowd as President Donald Trump, with the First Lady, Melania Trump alongside him, addressed the crowd.

You’ll never see a more incredible flyover than this! #DAYTONA500 pic.twitter.com/7PrWmhD24d — Jason Lewis (@LewisForMN) February 16, 2020

“No matter who wins the race, what matters most is God, family, and country,” the President said in one wonderful moment.

“That no matter who wins the race, what matters most is God, family, and country” 🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/ZdQtzB0F2S — 🇺🇸 Pismo 🇺🇸 (@Pismo_B) February 16, 2020

The President joked with Fox Sports about jumping in a car and racing a few laps. Shortly after, he got into the presidential limo — The Beast it’s called — and led the drivers around the track.

No Democrat knows how to connect with real people like this. So here is what the NY Times’ Haberman had to say.

Using the official apparatus of government for what appears to be a political event https://t.co/GWNm8io8O1 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 16, 2020

Is it possible she has gotten even dumber? The Daytona 500 is not a political event, although Dems like to politicize everything.

Presidents go to sporting events — a lot.

The only one dumber than Haberman is the NY Slimes for hiring her.

DAYTONA MOMENTS

President @realDonaldTrump gives the starting command at the 62nd Daytona 500. pic.twitter.com/yDPx8inN4R — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 16, 2020

Imagine this racing up and down the border arresting illegals. pic.twitter.com/6A1tD0aKRT — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) February 16, 2020

A Trigger On Steroids

For #America Haters THIS Is What RESPECT

For #America Our Military And Our Flag Looks Like:#PresidentTrump

And @FLOTUS Leading Everyone

Standing At Attention During The #StarSpangledBanner #DAYTONA500 pic.twitter.com/eNl4YPQUcY — Dr. Marty Fox 🇺🇸 (@DrMartyFox) February 17, 2020

Is this the Daytona 500 or a Trump rally? Looks the same to me. Seeing this same energy across Upstate New York! #MAGA #KeepAmericaGreat #JointheGreatAmericanComeback #NY22 https://t.co/vFnrDrXp4N — Claudia Tenney (@claudiatenney) February 16, 2020