Bolshevik Bernie admits he hasn’t a clue how much his freebies will cost

Bernie Sanders admitted on ’60 Minutes’ this evening that he has no idea how much it will cost to abolish the private health care system and implement Medicare for All.

Anderson Cooper explained that everybody’s taxes will go up, including the poor and middle class.

Bernie tried to convince the viewers that billionaires will pay for all his freebies. He claims he has a price tag, but when questioned, he can’t tell you the costs.

Bernie agreed with Anderson that healthcare for all will cost about $30 trillion over ten years, but he can’t even say that. We don’t know how many illegal aliens will come into the country and benefit from this freebie.

Watch:

Bernie Sanders justifies all of his government programs that he has no way to pay for by saying “we’ll just tax billionaires.” 1) Billionaires will then leave, causing jobs to leave

2) Billionaires don’t even have enough money to pay for the programs he’s proposing https://t.co/OzvoN7lNIc — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 24, 2020

Bolshevik Bernie is a millionaire with three beautiful homes, and he flies around in jets, burning fossil fuel. He’s a fraud.

Bernie got cornered on his income and had the gall to say: “We pay our fair share of taxes” Is that right @BernieSanders? So you’re saying the tax code now works for everyone, even millionaires like you? Why do you plan to raise them all then? pic.twitter.com/ZcBXf68TMk — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 24, 2020



His comrade, avowed socialist [communist] wore a pricey designer dress on The View. She is a fraud as well.

Ocasio-Cortez: Bernie Sanders “almost lost his seat as mayor of Vermont”https://t.co/kvTzuV78ZV pic.twitter.com/911dR3jwsB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 19, 2020